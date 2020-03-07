The transport sector in Madeira recorded increases in 2019 in the three components, by land, sea and air.

According to data from the Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira, released this afternoon, there were increases of 3.2% in passengers transported by bus compared to 2018, while new cars purchased by residents of RAM also grew 0.9%, 5.1% were also recorded in the use of the cable cars in Madeira.

In air transport, the movement of passengers at the airports in RAM had a slight increase (+ 0.7%) compared to 2018, despite the loss of aircraft (-3.3%).

Finally, maritime transport confirms that 9.7% more passengers in transit on cruise ships handled the ports of RAM, while the lines operating in ports in the Region (Madeira-Porto Santo and Madeira-Portimão-Canarias), transported + 5.7% compared to 2018.

