Connecting Software opens IT jobs in Madeira

Some say finding IT jobs in Madeira is difficult, but our friends at Connecting Software Madeira don’t seem to agree. They are a rising IT company focusing on B2B software integration solutions, and they have multiple job openings at the moment. Could you be the right fit for one of them?

“Connecting Software is currently searching for efficiency-driven professionals who are eager to learn and try out something new. Having been on the market for nearly two decades, the company operates an international client base that extends to all four corners of the world, and through the active dedication of the team, companies battle their software integration challenges in a hassle-free and effortless way. There are offices in Madeira Island (Portugal), Malacky (Slovakia), Vienna (Austria), and Denver, CO (USA).

We recently published three new job openings on the Career page and LinkedIn:

Public Relations Specialist.

The Public Relations Specialist will mostly focus on building relationships with new media contacts and maintaining connections to existing ones, this is a crucial step in enhancing the external presence of the company. Secondary tasks include managing media requests, pitching story ideas and content to media, assisting in the coordination and development of special events, among others. Please note that C2 level or native English is required for this position.

Dynamics 365 for Customer Engagement Developer.

The Dynamics 365 for Customer Engagement Connector is one of the 400+ connectors created through the Connect Bridge platform. We are looking for someone to develop and implement the design of Dynamics 365 CE using high-quality, high-performance, and easy-to-maintain code. You will also provide technical support to customers, create and update the documentation for the solutions we offer, among other responsibilities. A minimum of spoken and written B2 English is required for this position.

•SharePoint/Office 365 Developer.

SharePoint and the Office 365 platforms are two major pillars of our integration applications, therefore, it is crucial to have specialized developers for the solutions involving these platforms. The individual landing this position would ensure the code quality by working closely with the Quality Assurance Team, collaborate with the rest of the development team to implement, maintain, and design new software features, provide customer support, among other tasks. A minimum of spoken and written B2 English is required for this position.

We kindly emphasize that 2 years of relevant experience is a requirement for all these openings, and regarding locations, you are welcome to join our offices in Slovakia, Madeira, or join the team remotely (the Public Relations Specialist vacancy is limited to our Madeiran Office, or remote form). However, if you are a recent graduate that is looking to obtain initial work experience, worry not! Feel free to send your CV to berndorfer@connecting-software.com. We are big supporters of internship programs, and we like to contribute as much as we can for the start of your career through our IT jobs in Madeira!

The team enjoys a work-life balance that can be appreciated from anywhere, especially from the Pearl of the Atlantic, Madeira. We recently wrote another article about this on the Madeira Island News Blog, so feel free to read away.

We also threw a Summer Party in Madeira with the Madeiran and Slovakian team members, and we are waiting for you to join our next company photoshoot!”

