66 passengers arrived this afternoon in Funchal, arriving on the TAP plane that landed a short while ago.

Waiting were some families and even well-known politicians, like Carlos Rodrigues, PSD deputy, who was waiting for a family member.

Most passengers will proceed to quarantine regime at the Vila Galé hotel, while others will proceed to their homes.

In the case of going home, passengers are required to have a Covid-19 test sanitary declaration or in possession of a medical declaration for that purpose. Then, they are followed by the home health delegate.

All passengers were subjected to a medical inquiry and approach upon arrival at Madeira International Airport by a health delegate and a nurse. Only then do they follow their everyday life.

Some children also came and the PSP authorized, with the appropriate safety distance and respiratory etiquette, the exchange of some words wifh family members.

From JM