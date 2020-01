The AZIA Platform scheduled for 16h00, on February 2nd, a new demonstration against the placement of aquaculture cages in the sea of ​​Ponta do Sol.

It is recalled that this platform came about following the protest of resident’s that oppose the implantation of aquaculture cages in Ponta do Sol.

The last initiative that took place was on the 26th of January, with a meeting of citizens that took place at Cine Sol (next to the old PSP police station)