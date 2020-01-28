Binter is launching a promotion for trips between Madeira and the Canary Islands from 70.55 euros. Tickets can be purchased until February 10, for travel between March 1 and June 30, 2020.

According to the airline, these prices are valid per route in case of purchasing a return ticket, but the cost may be different depending on the route chosen.

Binter also informs that those who wish to take advantage of this promotion can purchase tickets through the company’s usual sales channels: www.binter.pt , telephone 291 290 129 and travel agencies, where they can consult the conditions and prices of different destinations .

From JM