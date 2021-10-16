Hot October Weekend

Get to know the forecasts of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere.

Lightly cloudy or clear skies, with periods of greater cloudiness due to high clouds from mid-morning onwards.

Wind in general light (less than 20 km/h) from east-northeast.

Small rise in temperature.

Maximum temperature of 28º and minimum of 19º

SEA STATE:

North Coast: Waves from the northwest with 1 to 1.5 meters.

South Coast: Southwest waves with 1 meter.

Seawater temperature: 23/24°C

For tomorrow, skies are expected to be slightly cloudy or clear.

Wind in general light (less than 20 km/h) from the southeast.

Maximum temperature of 26º and minimum of 20º.

Like this: Like Loading...