Large active fire in Machico.

The bush fire in Ribeira de Machico, at the Arrebentão site, is currently mobilizing – 23.10 hours this Friday – three corporations, with 14 firefighters and five vehicles.

To the seven members and three vehicles of the Municipal Fire Department of Machico, the Santana Volunteer Fire Department with one heavy vehicle and three operational vehicles, and also the Madeira Volunteer Fire Department with four crew and another heavy vehicle, joined the area of operations, where the fire seems to be of considerable size.

