The Institute of Health Administration updated the information on the epidemiological situation of covid-19 in Madeira and there were no new positive cases for covid-19, for the 16th consecutive day, maintaining the cumulative total of 90 positive cases identified. Another recovered patient is reported, with 65 recovered cases and 25 active infection cases, that’s less than 0.01% of the population positive at this time.

The patients are being followed up by the health authorities, without the need for hospital care and to date, 1,541 suspected cases of covid-19 have been reported, of which 1,451 have not been confirmed. On the other hand, 357 people are being monitored by the health authorities of the various municipalities in the region, 265 people under active surveillance and 92 under self-surveillance.