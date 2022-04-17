Airport troubles.

The wind has continued to cause a few problems today at the airport.

The Lufthansa plane from Munich failed to land at Madeira Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport and ended up diverting to Lisbon early this evening, making it the 3rd flight to divert.

Some other flights have flown round a few times waiting to land, and Ryanair has just been doing that from Dublin,and eventually saftly landed.

This will be a situation we will see a lot of over the next two days as the wind is forecast stronger for tomorrow and even more so on Tuesday.

Tomorrow 50 flights are expected to arrive, many of those from the UK.

