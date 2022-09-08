Connecting Software and the Work-Life Balance in Madeira

Our friends at Connecting Software have reached out once again to share another interesting article with us:

“Do you know that gut-wrenching feeling you get when you don’t have any vacation days left and then receive an email from your preferred airline advertising a holiday destination? This is a common scenario experienced by people who work and live in big cities that are cold throughout most of the year. It can lead to a persistent feeling of exhaustion and tiredness, resulting in low levels of productivity and well-being, which will, in turn, harm the overall performance at work.

But what if you could work in the type of place you go to for vacation? With Connecting Software, this becomes a reality!

Thomas Berndorfer, the company’s CEO, first traveled to Madeira in the search of sun and a good place to expand his company, and this is exactly what the island turned out to be. He found highly skilled professionals in the software development field who were looking for a chance to avoid having to leave their ever-so-loved piece of heaven in search of work opportunities. Today, after 18 years of presence on the market, Connecting Software’s main development hub is located in Funchal, where about 25 people can happily call it their place of work. Being run by Austrian-German management, it benefits from the symbiosis of being in a sunny piece of heaven known as “The Pearl of the Atlantic” and having a Central European corporate culture.

As a result, Connecting Software’s employees do not need to work on a tight 9-to-5 schedule. The ability to work different hours on different days allows each team member to adjust their required work hours to personal needs and individual lifestyles simply by coordinating with the rest of the team. This provides the perfect work-life balance as there is no need to worry about going to a doctor’s appointment or wanting to leave the office at 3:30 PM during the summer to go for a swim at the end of the workday. In fact, this is encouraged by the CEO!

Swimming, sightseeing, drinking with friends or watching the sun disappear amidst Pico do Areeiro are examples of activities one can easily do after a workday in Madeira. Plus, since we are talking about an island, everything is incredibly close by! From the Connecting Software office you can get to the beach in as quick as 10 minutes, and to the heart of the Laurissilva forest in just about 30 minutes, which is truly insane! There is no limit to the combination of activities one can do in Madeira, and not only is this healthy for the employees, as it is also greatly beneficial for the company itself since management can count on a highly motivated workforce to carry out the day-to-day tasks and operations.

Feel free to have a look at our office tour video to see the installations that our lucky team gets to work from.

And, just in case you think this is all too good to be true, you can hear the team’s testimonials yourself through this video.

We have an international team with great team spirit working in our Madeira office. If you are curious about this type of work culture, do not hesitate to check our open vacancies and send your CV in!”

https://www.connecting-software.com/career/

