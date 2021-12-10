EXHIBITION OF CHRISTMAS TABLES WITH MADEIRA EMBROIDERY FROM BORDAL RETURN TO TEATRO BALTAZAR DIAS

“Christmas Tables with Madeira Embroidery from Bordal” will take place in the main hall of the Teatro Municipal Baltazar Dias. The exhibition will open on December 14th at 18:00 with the presence of the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, and the President of Funchal City Hall, Pedro Calado.

The exhibition will be open to the public from December 15th to January 5th, 2022.

Christmas is very popular in Madeira and all traditions linked to this season are still maintained on the island.

For the sixth year, Bordal – Madeira Embroidery, in co-production with the Municipality of Funchal, intends to recreate this Christmas spirit with an exhibition of Christmas tables, in which Madeira Embroidery assumes the main role.

Three companies and five hotels were invited and accepted the challenge of presenting “their” Christmas table.

Bordal was founded on March 10, 1962, and since 1998 has had Susana Vacas and João Vacas as partners.

Over these 23 years, the company has dedicated itself to innovating and adapting Madeira Embroidery to current times, promoting its dissemination in the regional and international market, seeking to increase the export of its products to different countries in the four corners of the world.

With its own factory and shop in downtown Funchal, located on Rua Drº Fernão de Ornelas, in 2014 it created the Madeira Embroidery Historic Tour that can be visited in its factory.

In 2019 they were given the status of Historic Store.

From Jornal Madeira

