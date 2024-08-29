‘Seven Seas Grandeur’ makes 11-hour stopover in Funchal

The cruise season starts, September to May.

The ‘Seven Seas Grandeur’ returned this morning to the Port of Funchal, where it docked at the north pier, with 1,259 people on board. Coming from Cadiz, it is travelling with 719 passengers and 540 crew members. It will stay in Madeira for 11 hours and leave at 6:00 pm for the Azores.

The ship is on a 16-night cruise that began in Barcelona on August 24, with stops in Alicante, Motril, Cadiz, and now Funchal, followed by Ponta Delgada, Horta, Halifax in Canada, and then the North American cities of Portland, Boston, Newport and New York, where the trip ends on September 9.

From Diário Notícias

