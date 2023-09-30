Irregular parking continues to be “chaos” in Pico do Areeiro

Tourists continue to disrespect parking.

Road constraints that occur around Pico do Areeiro, one of the highest points in Madeira and therefore an attraction for the thousands of tourists who visit the island throughout the year, are already becoming common.

This time, some cars poorly parked on both sides of the road leading to the tourist spot this morning caused several obstacles in road traffic.

As you can see in the images, the poorly parked cars made it impossible for a heavy car to pass and, consequently, caused an extensive queue of traffic, which forced the Public Security Police (PSP) to act.

This almost daily practice, caused by the flood of visitors, has provoked several complaints from tour guides, as well as Madeirans, who systematically find themselves conditioned from visiting one of the most beautiful and sought-after places on the island of Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

When is enough, enough…?

This is just one of the many comments on Facebook from a local resident.

