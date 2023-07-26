Fuel consumption in Madeira grew by 5.1% in the first half of 2023

According to data provided by Funchal Customs and released today by the Regional Directorate of Statistics (DREM), “in the first six months of 2023, the consumption of the main fuels (diesel and gasoline) in RAM was around 77.7 million liters , a figure 5.1% higher than the same half of the previous year (74.0 million liters in the 1st half of 2022)”.

“In the 1st half of 2023, 53.4 million liters of diesel were introduced, +0.4% compared to the same period last year. With regard to gasoline, it is observed that the quantities introduced of 95 and 98 octanes were around 19.5 and 4.9 million liters respectively, representing, in the same order, variations compared to the previous year of +17.5% and +16.1%”, reveals DREM.

Already “in the case of propane and butane gas, the introduction for consumption in the period in reference was around 5.8 and 2.1 thousand tons respectively, (-15.6% and -17.5% than in the same period of the previous year ). In turn, in natural gas, the amount introduced was 4.7 thousand tons (-70.2% than in the same period)”.

Falling prices explain increased consumption

DREM says that “in the 2nd quarter of 2023, the average price of diesel for road use was set at €1.339, lower than that recorded in the same period (€1.772), and in the previous quarter (€1.441)”, while ” in the case of 95-octane gasoline, the average price was €1,613, below that recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year (€1,915)”, although “above that observed in the 1st quarter of 2023 (€1,593)”.

From Diário Notícias

