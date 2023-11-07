Control of tourist attractions is once again highlighted by Albuquerque

President of the Government rejects excess tourists or mass tourism in Madeira, again.

“Overload is a management problem” highlighted Albuquerque, in relation to the significant increase in rent-a-car vehicles in the Region.

Still, the president of the Regional Government does not understand this increase as problematic. “The problem would be if we had empty rent-a-cars and had no customers,” he said, praising there being more customers and greater purchasing power.

Furthermore, Miguel Albuquerque reaffirmed that “Madeira does not have an excess of tourists”, pointing to better management as a solution to resolve possible peaks in demand. “What we have at the moment is to better control tourist spaces and areas”, something that, he guarantees, will be done soon.

In this better management, the leader of the Madeiran Executive is focusing on new attractions and diversification of tourist offers, for example with the construction of the Curral das Freiras cable car or the recovery of Estrada Real, in Calheta.

“In addition to managing it, we have to have natural alternatives for tourists to visit”, he said, explaining how this control will be carried out.

Faced with the request for documentation made by JPP and PS regarding, respectively, the Curral das Freiras cable car and Caminho das Ginjas, Albuquerque pointed out that the documents are public, as is required for all management of the public sphere. “All acts of the [public] administration are public, we have nothing to hide”, leaving the tip for parties to be able to obtain these documents “on the platform”.

From Diário Notícias

