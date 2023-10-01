MADALENA COSTA “VERY HAPPY” UPON ARRIVAL IN MADEIRA AFTER WINNING THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Around fifty people, including colleagues, friends and family, welcomed the junior world figure skating champion, Madalena Costa, yesterday afternoon, at Madeira Airport.

With the gold medal won this week in Colombia hanging around her neck, the young skater from Madeira, aged 14, was greeted in a festive atmosphere and did not hide her happiness.

“I’m very happy,” he said, about the unprecedented achievement for Portuguese athletes in this sport. “It’s a title I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl and never expected to get it so soon, because I’m supposed to only be old enough to take part in a world championship in 2025. At just 14, having already managed to take part in a world championship is simply incredible. And being able to become world junior champion was even more spectacular and without a doubt a dream come true.”

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...