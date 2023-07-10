PONTA DO OESTE LAUNCHES PUBLIC TENDER FOR THE CONCESSION OF THE CASA DAS MUDAS ARTS CENTER RESTAURANT

Ponta do Oeste – Society for the Promotion and Development of the West Zone of Madeira has opened a public tender for the conclusion of a contract for the ‘Concession to Operate the restaurant at the Casa das Mudas Arts Centre’. Proposals must be submitted by 11:59 pm on July 15th.

The contract will have an execution period of 5 years, and may be renewed for the same period, if the parties so wish, up to a maximum of 2 renewals, making a maximum contractual execution period of 15 years.

The base value of the procedure is €58,994.24, which corresponds to a minimum monthly base value of €500.00 in the first year, €749.76 in the second year, and €1,249.92 in subsequent years. The successful tenderer must provide a deposit corresponding to 2% of the contractual value. The first fee will be due from the third month after the contract is granted and will refer to the current month.

The tender pieces are available for consultation on the website www.sociedadesdesenvolvimento.com and at Ponta do Oeste – Sociedade dePromoção e Desenvolvimento da Zona Oeste da Madeira, SA, at Avenida Zarco, Edifício do Governo Regional, 3rd Floor, Funchal.

The supply of tender documents, submission of requests to participate and submission of proposals will be through the electronic platform https://www.acingov.pt .

Like this: Like Loading...