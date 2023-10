A bather was recently robbed at Praia Formosa.

According to DIÁRIO, the man decided to go take a shower after a swim and as he was alone he left his wallet and cell phone on the beach.

An individual who was passing by took advantage of the easy theft and took his cell phone and wallet with money and personal documents.

The bather called the Public Security Police, but the agents were unable to recover the goods.

From Diário Notícias

