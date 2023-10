Two stingrays were found dead in the Lugar de Baixo marina on Friday, and, this Saturday, three more were found. A situation that generated some strangeness and brought several entities to the scene.

The Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol were called to the scene, as well as members of the Maritime Police who took charge of the incident and reported the case to the Environment Secretariat.

The animals were collected and will now be analyzed to find out what really happened.

From Diário Notícias

