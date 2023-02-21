Animation of Trapalhão has already started and Albuquerque has already given a little dance

‘Trapalhão’ has already begun to liven up the streets of Funchal, leaving no one indifferent to the animation, as is the case of the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, who was invited by a reveler to give a ‘foot’ of dancing.

Shortly after that moment, a caricature of António Costa drew some laughs from the ruler.

As well as the funeral of António Costa, who, after being a success in yesterday’s ‘Trapalhão’ in Estreito de Câmara de Lobo, is also present in the parade in Funchal.

From Diário Notícias

