SAHARA DUST REMAINS UNTIL TOMORROW AND SNOW COULD RETURN AT END OF WEEK

The dust in the air should ‘leave’ the Region this Thursday. And the cold returns, with the probability of snowfall.

According to the director of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) in Madeira, the dust that has been felt in Madeira in recent days continues until the day after tomorrow, Thursday, but in principle with concentrations lower than those verified, for example, on the 13th of February and which gave rise to restrictions on the operation of the International Airport of Madeira – Cristiano Ronaldo.

Questioned by JM, Victor Prior says that, in smaller or larger amounts, this dust in the air has lasted for a week and has also affected the mainland, triggering alerts from the DGS directed at people with greater breathing difficulties.

From Jornal Madeira

