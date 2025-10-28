Portuguese League Against Cancer launches appeal for volunteers in National Collection

The Portuguese League Against Cancer (LPCC) has launched an appeal for volunteers to participate in the National Collection, which takes place between October 30th and November 2nd throughout the country.

In Madeira, donation collections will take place on November 1st at Largo do Phelps, in Funchal.

Under the slogan “Does anyone have a little time to help with the Collection?”, the campaign invites citizens to dedicate some of their time to supporting the fight against cancer. The goal is to increase the number of volunteers available to collaborate in fundraising campaigns, which are essential for the work of supporting cancer patients, prevention, and research.

The LPCC calls on the community to “share the burden” and contribute to the continuity of its solidarity and awareness-raising initiatives.

Those interested can register as volunteers through the website www.ligacontracancro.pt/peditorio or obtain more information by calling 808 255 255.

