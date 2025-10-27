IPMA renews yellow warning of heavy rain for Madeira

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has once again placed the south coast and mountainous regions of Madeira Island under a yellow warning due to rain, which is expected to be “sometimes heavy”, until midnight on Tuesday, October 28.

The IPMA also issued a yellow warning of strong winds with gusts of up to 75 kilometers per hour for the south coast of Madeira and up to 100 kilometers per hour for mountainous regions between 9:00 and 18:00 on Tuesday.

Reminder that we may also have problems at the airport tomorrow, this could be with the strong winds, and also with poor visibility. If you are travelling be prepared for some delays or diverted flights. Although the winds will be strong, they will not necessarily be cross winds, so hoping everyone gets to where they want to be tomorrow.

