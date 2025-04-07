Hotel Union considers strike at Flower Festival

The Madeira Hotel Union will meet on April 21st so that workers can decide whether or not there will be a strike at the Flower Festival.

On the table is a proposal for a strike on May 3 and 4. “It could be on Saturday and Sunday, which are the biggest days of the Flower Festival here in Madeira. It is something to be decided on April 21,” confirmed the union leader to DIÁRIO and TSF-Madeira, promising to continue fighting for better wages.

An example of this protest movement is what will happen on the day the new Regional Government takes office, at the ceremony scheduled for April 15, when workers will hold a wake in front of the Madeira Legislative Assembly. And later, on April 17, they will return to the arrivals area of ​​the airport in Santa Cruz to hand out pamphlets explaining the sector’s struggle.

Forms of protest that were outlined in a new plenary session promoted by the Hotel Industry Union, in which the proposal for salary increases presented by employers was rejected – employers are already willing to increase salaries to 60 euros, but workers maintain the ‘minimum’ of 75 euros.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...