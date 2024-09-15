A Journey by Sea: Experiencing Madeira’s Festa da Nossa Senhora da Piedade

Thanks to Mari Lippig for this great experience in Caniçal.

Yesterday, our walking club, Club de Campismo da Madeira, hiked from Pico do Facho to Caniçal, where the Festa da Nossa Senhora da Piedade was in full swing. This annual tradition, honoring the Lady of Fishermen, was brought to life with music, laughter, and devotion. Thanks to our thoughtful leaders, José and Carla, all we had to do was run and catch the boat.

The chosen boat, adorned in blue and white flowers, carried Nossa Senhora out to sea, while we followed in another boat. Portuguese songs filled the air, blending with the fresh scent of saltwater and flowers. One fisherman song with pride, their faith in Nossa Senhora palpable. It was more than a celebration—it was a prayer for protection, an offering to the ocean that sustains their lives.

As we reached the island’s edge, the statue was carried ashore and up to Capela da Nossa Senhora da Piedade on Monte da Piedade, where she would watch over the sea. Meanwhile, we sailed toward Ponta de São Lourenço, many diving into the cool waters and dancing to music as the day’s joy swept over us.

Later, we shared simple but delicious sandwiches of salted fish and onions, provided by the fishermen. The food, like the day, was nourishing in its simplicity. Tomorrow, the fishermen will return to retrieve Nossa Senhora, completing her journey back to Caniçal, a tradition that circles back to the heart of the community.

As we returned, following the flower-adorned boat, I reflected on the warmth of the people, the music, and the connection to the sea. This wasn’t just a festival—it was an immersion into the soul of Madeira, one that I will carry with me forever

Mari Lippig Singewald

