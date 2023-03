The Museum of Romanticism, in Monte, should be completed by the end of the year.

Miguel Albuquerque visited this afternoon the former house of the Emperor of Austria, in Monte and guaranteed that

by the end of the year the Regional Government will return the site to the community by opening the Museum of Romanticism.

This is a beautiful Quinta and land which had been left to go to ruin, so it’s good to see this being brought back to life.

