PPM demands “urgent measures” against environmental crimes

The issue at hand is the alleged holding of a wild party in the Fanal Forest Park area.

The PPM Madeira coordination team held an emergency meeting today after learning about a “massive party” taking place in the Fanal Forest Park this weekend.

“It is incomprehensible and very worrying how a party of this size is authorized in a protected area classified by UNESCO as a world reserve,” writes Paulo Brito in a statement sent to newsrooms, in which he says he became aware of the alleged event through “various publications and news items,” which led to the party’s mobilization.

In fact, Funchal Notícias published today on its Facebook page a video showing a giant tent, set up in the middle of Laurissilva, where a wedding party was held.

“It is heartbreaking to see the various posts on social media with shocking images of the rubbish left scattered around after the party. In addition to the visible rubbish pollution, there is also the concern of the public about noise,” laments the regional coordinator of the Popular Monarchist Party.

“It is incomprehensible that in this day and age, when there is so much talk about environmental concerns and so many calls for respect for the environment, someone would have the nerve to ask for permission to organize a party in a Nature Reserve, but even more nerve was the person who gave the permission”, emphasizes Paulo Brito, who thus demands that the Public Prosecutor’s Office take “urgent measures”, in accordance with “a very serious crime” against the environment.

The PPM also asks that “whoever authorized this party in a protected area be urgently dismissed from their position”.

Pressure on the most sought-after forest areas in the Region has, moreover, been increasing, with reports of attacks against nature becoming increasingly common.

From Diário Notícias

