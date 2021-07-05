The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere raised to level 10 the ultraviolet rays index for this Monday, in Madeira and Porto Santo.

This means that the Region is in the last level of the set considered “very high”. Then only level 11, considered extreme.

For this reason, it is advisable to be extra careful when exposed to the sun, wearing sunglasses with UV filter, hat, t-shirt, parasol, sunscreen and avoiding exposure of children to the sun.

As for the temperature, it can reach 27ºC in Ponta do Pargo, on the far west.

In the list of forecasts for today, IPMA indicates that Funchal could reach 26.ºC, with Santo da Serra having the lowest maximum temperature forecast, at 23.ºC. The remaining Region must always be above this value.

From Diário Notícias