PHOTO OF PORTO SANTO AWARDED BY THE UN

For the first time, Portugal had the name of a photographer on the list of winners of the World Oceans Day Photography Competition, which has the seal of the United Nations (UN). And, by a happy coincidence, Porto Santo was the reason for the image, captured in the seas of the island, about two years ago.

The author of the photograph, Nuno Vasco Rodrigues, is a researcher at MARE-IPLeiria and participated in the MARE@Porto Santo 2020 campaign. The winning moment in this United Nations competition was captured in that campaign.

The event, which was organized by MARE-Madeira (ARDITI) in partnership with the Regional Directorate for the Sea, was attended by the then Minister of the Sea, Ricardo Serrão Santos.

From Jornal Madeira

