Today looks set to be the busiest day at the airport since covid begun.

36 flight arrivals today including those from mainland Portugal, and the two flights from Porto Santo.

There are 13 flights from the UK today which is great news, and I hope the passport control is going to handle this well. Once through arrivals things should run pretty smooth, with the large team from Madeira Safe to help guide you through the right lane.

Remember if you are coming with both vaccines, no test is needed, and your vaccines will be validated once you see someone from Madeira safe, and your status will change from light green to dark green I believe.

Anyone arriving today enjoy you holiday, probably much needed for many of you.