Little Boris – A Cuddly Little Charmer Waiting for His New Home

Just over a year ago, a little charmer walked through the doors of our dog shelter in Ponta do Sol. We named him Boris, and he was brought to us by well-meaning tourists. They thought they were doing the right thing, but we believe Boris already had a happy life before he came here.

Boris was neither dirty nor malnourished. He was confident, friendly, and full of joy. Everything indicates that he had a family – a place where he belonged, where he could run freely outside his home, greet neighbors, and enjoy his days at his own pace. But without a microchip or any form of identification, it was unfortunately impossible for us to find his owner.

Now, after a year at the shelter, we hope Boris will soon find a new home – one where he can once again experience the freedom and love he once had.

Boris is a dog with a big personality and an endless amount of love to give. He loves to play, especially tug-of-war, and he is a master at charming everyone who visits. Getting cuddles and belly rubs is his absolute favorite thing, and he melts into your arms with a trust that shows just how much he loves people.

He is full of energy and enjoys long walks where he can truly stretch his legs. At the same time, he is a dog who thrives in company, whether with adults or children. He is the perfect family dog, ready for play, adventure, and endless cuddle sessions.

Boris is a true cuddly cowboy – one who will brighten your day with his cheerful spirit and charming nature. Now he is looking for someone who can give him a home filled with love and security. Could that be you?

If you would like to meet Boris and give him the second chance he deserves, please reach out to us. We promise – he will steal your heart from the very first moment! ❤️