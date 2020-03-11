The President of the Regional Government of Madeira, Miguel Albuquerque, has just advanced to the Diário Notícias that, as of this Thursday, the docking of cruise ships in the Port of Funchal is prohibited, regardless of whether these vessels are signaled for a possible contagion from Covid -19 between passengers or crew, avoiding quarantine situations that have already occurred elsewhere.

At another gateway to the island, in this case at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, in Santa Cruz, there will also be an intensification of passenger control upon arrival. So far only matches have been subject to control.