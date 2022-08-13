Madeira welcomes around 10,000 Venezuelans

Secretary for Inclusion highlights the importance of the Venezuelan community for the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

“We are in fact in a Venezuelan environment, from the food and drinks, to the joy of these people for living”. Thus, the regional secretary for Social Inclusion and Citizenship, Rita Andrade, highlighted the atmosphere of the 11th Luso-Venezuelan Festival.

The minister in charge of inclusion stressed the importance of the Venezuelan community for the Autonomous Region of Madeira: “It is a great satisfaction for the Regional Government to accompany this great party. This community has been very important to our Region”.

From Diário Notícias

