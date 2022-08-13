Câmara de Lobos Festival in Full Swing

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

I’m at the moment at the Espada Preta Festival in Câmara de Lobos.  The decorations are amazing and just worth the visit for them.  A packed out food area and great atmosphere.

The festival runs till tomorrow evening.

