Câmara de Lobos Festival in Full Swing

Câmara de Lobos Festival in Full SwingTobi Hughes·13th August 2022Madeira News I'm at the moment at the Espada Preta Festival in Câmara de Lobos. The decorations are amazing and just worth the visit for them. A packed out food area and great atmosphere. The festival runs till tomorrow evening.