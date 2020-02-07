Volunteer firefighter who had been missing since Wednesday, has already been found, and it’s not the first time that he has done this.

According to what Jornal Madeira learned, Marco Sousa was reported missing last year. He ended up coming back a few days later.

This year the behavior will have been similar. The firefighter served his time in the corporation at the beginning of the week, but then he was no longer seen and he would not have attended his usual place of work in a company in Funchal.