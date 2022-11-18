ESTRADA DO JARDIM DO MAR REOPENS ON DECEMBER 14th

The road that connects Estreito da Calheta to the parishes of Jardim and Paul do Mar will reopen on December 14, said the President of the Regional Government (GR) this Friday.

Miguel Albuqerque says the Madeiran Executive is committed to providing access to residents in the winter period, in order to facilitate circulation.

The GR leader was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the PKF Business Unit – Audit and Legal Revision of Accounts, one of the most important networks of international auditing and consulting firms.

From Jornal Madeira

I believe this is not a full reopening as there will be traffic lights at each end, but good to see there will be circulation finally as the road seems to have been closed forever…

