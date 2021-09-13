Another car was once again on top of the divider that exists next to Caniço Shopping.

The “occurrence” took place at 10:45 today and did not cause any personal harm.

The vehicle had to be removed from the place where many similar accidents have happened.

It should be remembered that the area, in front of the garden and Caniço Shopping Centre, has been the target of much criticism due to the two cement separators placed that separate the carriageways.

These two lumps of concrete are really not needed and let’s hope all those lumps at Santa Cruz Câmara can see this and get this situation sorted out.

From Jornal Madeira