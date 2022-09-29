We haven’t had such a good year for irrigation in many years.

One day before the end of the 2021/2022 hydrological year, the Regional Government’s rainfall accounts coincide with those of the IPMA: around 86% of normal.

“On our average we are 14% less than an average year”, revealed this afternoon the regional secretary for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, on the sidelines of a visit to the Pico do Areeiro area.

Data from the Regional Government refer to ARM stations that monitor precipitation “in places where the water that comes for supply is collected”, that is, “in places where it is important that it rains in order to have water for the supply and for irrigation”, emphasized Susana Prada.

Data obtained by ARM’s “dozens of stations”, “between 30 and 40”, he estimated.

With the rainy season approaching, the official classifies this hydrological year as “very good”. Proof of this, there were no constraints in the irrigation tours, where “we haven’t had such a good year for many years”, she said. She recalls that in the recent past, the distribution of water for irrigation came and went in cycles of 80 days, in certain places, and “this year it was 30 days”, because the water reserves in the storage ponds did not run the risk of depleting.

From Diário Notícias

