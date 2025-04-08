Madeira’s South Coast and mountainous regions under yellow warning due to heavy rain

The south coast and mountainous regions of Madeira Island are today under a yellow warning due to the forecast of rain or showers, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms, according to the IPMA.

The yellow warning will be in effect until 12:00 today, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA).

Also under yellow warning is the western group of the Azores (Flores and Corvo) due to rough seas, with waves forecast from the southwest, changing to the northwest, until 09:00 today.

From Diário Notícias

