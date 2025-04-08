Did you know that there was a possibility of extending the Funchal cable car to Pico do Areeiro?

Could this be one of the answers, to one of the problems, as nothing has resolved it yet…?

The first steps towards building the Funchal cable car left several possibilities open. One of the first plans involved building one of the departure stations in Santa Catarina Park and another was to extend the route to Pico do Areeiro in the future.

In the April 8, 1997 edition, DIÁRIO gave details of this project. The company that won the competition would be responsible for these details. As is known, the truth is that one of the departure stations is located in the Almirante Reis area, in the Old Town of Funchal. However, the initial project envisaged that it would be implemented either in the Santa Catarina Park or on the Caminho do Comboio.

The aim was to “prepare Funchal for the next millennium”. “The profitability of the investment will have to be achieved by the company or consortium that wins the international tender”, said a source close to the process, who also guaranteed that, if that were the intention, it would be possible for the route to extend to Pico do Areeiro. To do this, it would be necessary to place a departure station in the Terreiro da Luta area and another in the Funchal Ecological Park.

From Diário Notícias

