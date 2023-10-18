Will it Rain?

The weather points to some rain later today, but I really don’t think the south will see any today, but hopefully tomorrow we will see more in the way of rain for the island.

Forecast from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere.

Periods of very cloudy skies.

Showers, generally light, more likely from the afternoon onwards.

Light to moderate wind (10 to 30 km/h) from the west quadrant, sometimes blowing strong (up to 40 km/h) in the highlands from the end of the afternoon.

Maximum temperature of 28º and minimum of 20º.

SEA STATE:

North Coast: Northwest waves with 1.5 to 2 meters.

South Coast: Waves from the west quadrant measuring 1 to 2 meters.

Sea water temperature: 25ºC

