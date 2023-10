ACCIDENT ALREADY CAUSES QUEUE OF MORE THAN 10 KM ON THE EXPRESSWAY.

The accident that occurred this morning on the Via Rápida is already causing traffic queues for an estimated length of more than 10 km, between the Porto Novo area and Canto Muro, in Funchal.

The accident occurred precisely in the Canto Muro area, in a situation that, since then, has paralyzed traffic, affecting the lives of many motorists.

