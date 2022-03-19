STRONG SWELL FORCES MAYRA SANTOS TO GIVE UP 5 KM FROM PONTA DE SÃO LOURENÇO

The strong swell that Mayra Santos began to face 5 km from the goal, set at Ponta de São Lourenço, led today the swimmer and her technical team to have to abort the crossing which started in Ponta Delgada.

“Unfortunately we had to abort. Very big waves started to appear and we also had children on the accompaniment boat, explained the swimmer already at the Quinta do Lorde Marina, Caniçal, to justify the withdrawal.

“Everyone is fine”, the Juventude Atlântico Clube / Salesianos athlete later underlined, confessing “feeling very happy and very accomplished” for having managed to complete at least 30 of the 35km of the crossing.

From Jornal Madeira

