Cruise ships visit Porto Santo

Porto Santo received today, March 19th, the first two cruise ships of the year, the ‘World Voyager’ that docked in the port and the ‘Hamburg’ that was anchored.

These are the first two stopovers of the 23 planned for 2022 on Ilha Dourada.

According to APRAM – Portos Da Madeira, the ‘World Voyager’, from Fuerteventura, in the Canary Islands, spent 7 hours in Porto Santo, leaving at 2 pm for Funchal. Among passengers and crew, she transported 149 people.

‘Hamburg’ left Funchal this morning, having arrived in Porto Santo at 7:30 am. She travels with 230 passengers and 153 crew and should leave for Vila do Porto, in the Azores, at 5 pm.

From Diário Notícias

