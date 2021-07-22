  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

unions of Airport Handling Technicians (STHA), Metallurgical and Related Industries (SIMA) and Economists (SE) today called off the strike at Groundforce scheduled for July 31st, August 1st and 2nd.

“As a result of last weekend’s historic strike, in which the workers are the only protagonists, it was possible, in a meeting today at 2:30 pm, to reach a commitment with the Government, in order to unblock, with immediate effects, the strike of the 31st, 1st and 2nd of August”, informed the union structures in a statement.

Salaries have been guaranteed paid as well as holiday money owed by the 28th July by TAP.

From Diário Notícias

%d bloggers like this: