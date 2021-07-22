unions of Airport Handling Technicians (STHA), Metallurgical and Related Industries (SIMA) and Economists (SE) today called off the strike at Groundforce scheduled for July 31st, August 1st and 2nd.

“As a result of last weekend’s historic strike, in which the workers are the only protagonists, it was possible, in a meeting today at 2:30 pm, to reach a commitment with the Government, in order to unblock, with immediate effects, the strike of the 31st, 1st and 2nd of August”, informed the union structures in a statement.

Salaries have been guaranteed paid as well as holiday money owed by the 28th July by TAP.

From Diário Notícias