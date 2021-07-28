There are 225 active cases in the archipelago, five people are hospitalized.

This Thursday the Regional Health Department reported 28 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, so the archipelago now counts 10,028 confirmed cases of covid-19.

There are six imported cases (three from the United Kingdom, two from France and one from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region) and 22 cases of local transmission.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are now 16 more recovered cases to report, totaling 9,730 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

From Jornal Madeira