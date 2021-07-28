  • Home
There are 225 active cases in the archipelago, five people are hospitalized.

This Thursday the Regional Health Department reported 28 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, so the archipelago now counts 10,028 confirmed cases of covid-19.

There are six imported cases (three from the United Kingdom, two from France and one from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region) and 22 cases of local transmission.
Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are now 16 more recovered cases to report, totaling 9,730 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

From Jornal Madeira

Tobi Hughes

7 Responses

  1. Pamela Alford Reply

    Why are people travelling to Madeira and test positive surely they should of had a negative PCR test before boarding a flight from UK. People should take more responsibility for not only their own lives but people around them lives.

  2. Nicky Reply

    I agree and I don’t get this either. I suppose if you have a test 72hrs before you fly, that gives you 72hrs in which to contract the virus and be positive. I personally think it should be 24hrs before you fly.

  3. Jane Reply

    Have you considered that maybe some don’t have a PCR test before departure because they are returning students or people visiting family and if they test positive in Madeira, they can isolate at their home and not in a quarantine hotel ?

  4. George Nabbs Reply

    You must realise how much Madeira relies on Tourism. This affects the way they treat Covid, enough regulation to encourage tourism yet still keep the Island safe. Having visited Madeira five times since the February 2020 and experienced the regulations, I have to congratulate them. Madeira’s visitors are mainly not in the first flush of youth and will have been vaccinated twice, therefore they are not required to take a test either prior to arrival or on arrival. They will also be given a free test prior to departure. All this makes Madeira attractive and encourages visitors to come and spend money. Any visitor arriving with the Virus that we hear about will have been tested at the airport and will be sent to a Government quarantine hotel for two weeks or until negative. This successfully prevents people with the virus mixing with and passing on the virus. Surely this is the way to go to ensure a flow of visitors. I personally wish they would insist on a test prior to arrival but their country, their rules and it seems to be working.

  5. Steve Reply

    Madeira sould be insist on a PCR test prior arrival for everyone including the vaccinated.

  7. Michael John Litten Reply

    What they should be doing is, as was done in the Channel Islands, everyone is tested either max 72 hours prior to arrival or upon arrival and still put into quarantine until a second negative test result 2 to 5 days later is obtained. It was these false negative results for people who had only just been infected during a weekend visit to Lisbon that allowed the virus to enter the island last year. The same risk now applies to tourists who have not been fully vaccinated or even if fully vaccinated fall into the 10 to 20% for who a full immunity did not result. Unless you test a second time several days after a person becomes infected there is a risk of a false negative allowing the person to spread the virus around especially if they are asymptomatic.

