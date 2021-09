Officials on the Spanish islands said a huge column of smoke rose up after the eruption at 3.15 p.m. local time (3.15pm BST) in the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island, according the Canary Islands government.

Shortly beforehand, local authorities had evacuated around 40 people with mobility problems and farm animals from the villages around the volcano.

The defence ministry confirmed that soldiers were deployed to help with the evacuation.

Photo from Express.