The bad weather forecasts for the Madeira archipelago, starting this Monday, led to the anticipation of the trip scheduled for tomorrow, back to Funchal, made by the ship Lobo Marinho.

Thus, the journey Porto Santo – Funchal, which was supposed to take place at 6 pm, will take place at 12 noon.

For more information, contact 291 210 300, or send an email to infopsl@gruposousa.pt (Monday to Sunday, 9am to 7pm – closed on public holidays).

