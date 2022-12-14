Binter fails flight to Porto Santo

About twenty passengers in Porto Santo and others in Madeira are still waiting for Binter to inform the reason why the morning flights were not carried out.

The first flight should have left Madeira Airport at 7:55 am, but boarding has not yet started, with the ANA – Aeroporto de Portugal website not being updated. The flight should have arrived in Porto Santo 15 minutes later, with the return flight to Madeira scheduled for 8:30 am, also without any information.

At both airports, passengers wait and despair, given that Madeira Airport is operating normally, both for landings and take-offs.

DIÁRIO tried to contact both airports, without success, but as you can see from the photo taken a few minutes ago, the Binter plane is still standing at Madeira Airport.

From Diário Notícias

