Nightmare for motorists comes to an end

This afternoon, at 4 pm, the new section connecting Estreito da Calheta to Jardim do Mar will be inaugurated. It’s the end of the nightmare for many motorists who have had to travel much further in the last 24 months.

This has been an ambition for years, mainly claimed by the people of Jardim do Mar and Paul do Mar who claimed for more safety, a condition that the old section, as well as the alternative between Paul do Mar and Fajã da Ovelha, did not offer.

The new venture took two years to build and a large part of the road route is between tunnels.

To the DIÁRIO, motorists also talk about considerable cost savings, since the route takes less than 10 minutes, as opposed to the one they used to take the winding road.

The work cost around 35 million euros, financed 75% by the Operational Program for Sustainability and Efficiency in the Use of Resources – POSEUR and 25% by the Means Law.

